'Sam Bahadur' X review: 'Congratulations in advance for another national award,' say moviegoers on Vicky Kaushal's film

'Sam Bahadur' X reactions: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur opened on Friday opposite Ranbir Kapoor-led actioner Animal to a mixed response from the audiences. After the film's first shows were over, netizens shared their experience of the film on X formerly known as Twitter.

While some users commended Kaushal's acting acumen in portraying the role of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw with conviction, others were of the opinion that the film seemed like a drag at many places.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave the film a three-and-a-half-star rating and said, "Sam Bahadur is a splendidly researched and detailed film". He further notes that Vicky Kaushal has "carried the entire film on his shoulders and delivered an extraordinary performance."

#SamBahadurReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 #SamBahadur is a splendidly Researched & detailed film on the legendary life of Field Marshal Sam ManekShaw.



Every accomplishment, war tactics & valour of the veteran has been showcased with full glory. Director #MeghnaGulzar deserves distinction… pic.twitter.com/o8rftUwejp — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 30, 2023

Film critic Rohit Jaiswal gave the film a four-star rating and said that the film is "filled with moments that make a true Indian PROUD of our INDIAN ARMY and many unsung heroes." He also said, "Congratulations in advance Vicky Kaushal for another National Award... Kudos to Meghna Gulzar and RSVP Movies."

#SamBahadurReview 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



BOLD - COURAGEOUS - On The Point#VickyKaushal & #MeghnaGulzar much awaited #SamBahadur is a TERRIFIC FILM, filled with moments that makes a true Indian PROUD of our INDIAN ARMY and many unsung heroes…. #SamManekshaw was such a BIG LEGEND, I… pic.twitter.com/pMmheyiHmZ — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 30, 2023

"It's raining stars and applause for Sam Bahadur. I can't describe my happiness when I see almost everyone rooting for Vicky Kaushal's second national award. Can't wait (sic)," a moviegoer wrote.

It's raining stars and applause for #Samबहादुर 🇮🇳🌟



I can't describe my happiness when I see almost everyone rooting for Vicky Kaushal's second national award 🧿 Can't wait ⚡#VickyKaushal #SamBahadur #SamBahadurReview pic.twitter.com/wgNG3AuFJ1 — A 🕊️ (@scrappinthrough) December 1, 2023

While most moviegoers thought highly of the film, some said that the film felt too lengthy and gave off more of a documentary vibe than a movie. "Sam Bahadur disappointed! Vicky Kaushal is the only saving grace in this film that is painfully boring because of a dead screenplay, average direction and storytelling that is more documentary than cinema. Vicky deserved a real script than this history lesson. Next watch Animal," the user wrote.

#SamBahadur DISAPPOINTED! #VickyKaushal is the only saving grace in the film that is painfully boring because of a dead screenplay,average direction and storytelling that is more documentary than cinema.VickyK deserved a real script than this history textbook. Next watch #Animal — amitkapasi (@amitkapasi2022) December 1, 2023

Here are some more reactions on Sam Bahadur

Today evening, attended the premiere of #SamBahadur at @JioWorldDrive.



I must say, the movie is just fantastic showcasing the strong personality of Sam Bahadur ji, his Brainy moves and love for the family. He is someone who believes in Winning for India at every step !



Kudos… pic.twitter.com/c3RfLzp8jU — Chinu Kwatra (@chinukofficial) November 30, 2023 A very well made film with some stupendous performances.. Surprisingly, Fatima Sana Sheikh also shines..

Clearly a Vicky show... personally, it was well portrayed than sardar udham.

Meghna can do much better if she ignores her political ideology in film making #SamBahadurReview https://t.co/SNDqUG5usY — kevall (@fluent_fumbler) December 1, 2023 #SamBahadur



Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐



Patriotic Pleasant Proudful Picture#VickyKaushal Tremendous act and Script Presentation Exhales Fresh Air

Background Score powerful

Music and Cinematography works

Energetic Writing

Bold and Courageous work by director

SALUTE !#SamBahadurReview pic.twitter.com/a5xn2cn25M December 1, 2023 Had high hopes from movie Sam bahadur watched it on thursday,Vicky Kaushal haa given his best but direction is not upto mark, movie feels like Documentary not stitched properly,lot of things are left for audience to understand. — Sunil (@imsunilvn) December 1, 2023 Watched it. Story wasn't anything extraordinary but overall good. Movie could've been bit shorter. Some part felt unnecessarily long. — Efti (@Brotespie0_0) December 1, 2023

Sam Bahadur story, cast, release date

Directed by Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is set in the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film focuses on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's life, his efforts at leading the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 war and his post-retirement life.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Govind Namdev in prominent roles. Sam Bahadur released in theatres on December 1 alongwith Ranbir Kapoor's action-packed Animal.

