'Sam Bahadur' X review: 'Congratulations in advance for another national award,' say moviegoers on Vicky Kaushal's film

'Sam Bahadur' X reactions: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur opened on Friday opposite Ranbir Kapoor-led actioner Animal to a mixed response from the audiences. After the film's first shows were over, netizens shared their experience of the film on X formerly known as Twitter.
While some users commended Kaushal's acting acumen in portraying the role of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw with conviction, others were of the opinion that the film seemed like a drag at many places.
Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave the film a three-and-a-half-star rating and said, "Sam Bahadur is a splendidly researched and detailed film". He further notes that Vicky Kaushal has "carried the entire film on his shoulders and delivered an extraordinary performance."
Film critic Rohit Jaiswal gave the film a four-star rating and said that the film is "filled with moments that make a true Indian PROUD of our INDIAN ARMY and many unsung heroes." He also said, "Congratulations in advance Vicky Kaushal for another National Award... Kudos to Meghna Gulzar and RSVP Movies."
"It's raining stars and applause for Sam Bahadur. I can't describe my happiness when I see almost everyone rooting for Vicky Kaushal's second national award. Can't wait (sic)," a moviegoer wrote.
While most moviegoers thought highly of the film, some said that the film felt too lengthy and gave off more of a documentary vibe than a movie. "Sam Bahadur disappointed! Vicky Kaushal is the only saving grace in this film that is painfully boring because of a dead screenplay, average direction and storytelling that is more documentary than cinema. Vicky deserved a real script than this history lesson. Next watch Animal," the user wrote.
Here are some more reactions on Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur story, cast, release date
Directed by Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is set in the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film focuses on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's life, his efforts at leading the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 war and his post-retirement life.
The film features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Govind Namdev in prominent roles. Sam Bahadur released in theatres on December 1 alongwith Ranbir Kapoor's action-packed Animal.
