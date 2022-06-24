'Kind of food start-up that truly deserves soaring valuation', says Anand Mahindra on Patil Kaki

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma award recipient Anand Mahindra has shared the story of a food start-up that deserves soaring valuation. Mahindra shared the story of Geeta from Maharashtra who started Patil Kaki, a startup selling home-made Maharashtrian snacks to educate her children after her husband lost her job.

He wrote, “This is the kind of ‘food’ start-up that truly deserves a soaring valuation. Because the ingredients are grit and determination… you can’t learn that in business school.” The tweet by Mahindra garnered over 345 retweets and 3,000 likes at the time of writing this story.

A user replied to Mahindra and said this story reminds him of the iconic brand Lijjat Papad. The user wrote, “The best startups are homemade food startups or [Gruh] Udyog. Lijjat Papad has a similar story as well.”

Another user said that this needs branding to increase the reach of the product to every nook and cranny of India and also abroad.

Another user said that while he agrees with Mahindra’s assessment of Patil Kaki, they do need to work on their customer care services. Some even wondered whether Mahindra could be a judge on the upcoming season of the entrepreneurship-based reality show Shark Tank India.

Geeta Patil has been making home-made snacks since 2017 and Patil Kaki happened as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as per the website. The startup currently has a team of 25 people, as per the official website.