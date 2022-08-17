Legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar forays into NFTs with marketplace Kulturemint

Legendary poet Gulzar has collaborated with NFT marketplace Kulturemint to create NFTs of his timeless poems.

"A landmark collaboration in the NFT space, it marks the first time a poet of his caliber has created digital tokens of his work. These tokens are going to be available for sale on Kulturemint.com," the NFT marketplace stated.

Speaking on the partnership, Gulzar said, “I am very happy to give my poems to Kulturemint for turning them into NFTs.” Some of his best pieces like Samandar, Lal Haveli, Baarish and One-Sided Love are going to be digitally preserved through the collaboration.

Govind Singh Sandhu, who heads Kulturemint, said, “Ever since the idea of Kulturemint was conceived, it has been a platform that sought to bring artists closer to their fans and now that we are finally live, we cannot wait to deliver.”

“The opportunity to associate with like-minded people only emboldens my confidence that Kulturemint will pave the way in making the untapped NFT sector a more transparent and accessible one," added Gautam B Thakker, serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Kulturemint.

Kulturemint's other co-founder, Archana Trasy, said in a statement: “It is a privilege to launch our platform in collaboration with one of the greatest creative minds the country has ever seen.”

