Lunar eclipse 2022 starts. When is the next total lunar eclipse?

Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, and the Moon moves into Earth's shadow. During the Chandra Grahan, the full moon will be dimmed to dull red on the day. Lunar eclipses are also called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.

The last total Lunar eclipse of 2022 is being observed today in North America, the Pacific region, Australia, and Eastern Asia. In India, the Chandra Grahan can be witnessed in cities like Delhi, Ranchi, Noida, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Vapi, Vijapur, Mumbai, Bhopal, Raipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Pune, etc.

While the totality period of the eclipse will be visible in Itanagar, Guwahati, Siliguri, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar, cities like Delhi, Srinagar, Chennai, Gandhinagar, and Mumbai will only be able to see the partial eclipse.

When is the next total lunar eclipse?

The phenomenon will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years. The next lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025.

The total phase of the lunar eclipse will be visible for a total of 1 hour and 24 minutes today. The duration of the partial phase will be 3 hours and 38 minutes, whereas penumbrial phase will last for 5 hours and 52 minutes. With a pair of binoculars, viewers will be able to get a glimpse of the ice planet Uranus.

In view of the eclipse, the doors of Badrinath Temple were closed earlier today and would remain closed till late evening. "Badrinath Dham Temple closed for the lunar eclipse. The temple will re-open at 6:25 pm after the eclipse," Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee told news agency ANI.

Several other temples across India are closed on the occasion since morning and would remain closed till 6:30 pm in the evening. Temples will reopen for the public after the Sandhya Aarti and other rituals are completed for purification.

You can watch the live phenomenon here:

