'Mera, uska, unka, inka, hamara Bajaj’: Amul pays tribute to Rahul Bajaj

FMCG brand Amul has paid its tribute to the Chairman Emeritus of the Bajaj Group -- Rahul Bajaj -- in a black-and-white topical. Amul titled the topical as Mera, uska, unka, inka, hamara Bajaj. This topical features the Amul mascot seated on one Bajaj Chetak scooter and Bajaj seated on another. Amul shared this topical with a one-line tweet, “Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India’s most dynamic and respected industrialists…”

#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India’s most dynamic and respected industrialists... pic.twitter.com/9jZiZPmp6O — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 13, 2022

Veteran investment banker Hemendra Kothari, who knew Bajaj for over 45 years, described him as an outspoken businessman. Kothari told BusinessToday.In, “Rahul bhai must be given a lot of credit for keeping the Bajaj family together. He always spoke for the good of the industry.” Kothari added, “Rahul bhai gave independence to both his sons and managed to create a huge empire.”



Bajaj had not been keeping well for quite some time as he was undergoing treatment for cardiac and lung-related issues for the last one month. The veteran industrialist, who is also the only CII chairman to hold office twice, is survived by his two sons – Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj and his daughter Sunaina Kejriwal.



Under his leadership, Bajaj Auto’s turnover grew humongously to Rs 12,000 crore from only Rs 7.2 crore as the firm’s Bajaj Chetak became a mainstay with the Indian masses. The veteran industrialist had begun passing the baton of the company to Rajiv Bajaj, who became the managing director of the company and led it to become a global automobile player.



He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2006 and continued to be a Parliamentarian till 2010. The industrialist, who was known for his outspoken nature, questioned the government of the day for ‘stifling of criticism’ at an event organised by a leading business newspaper in 2019. Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present during this event. Bajaj resigned as the non-executive director and chairman at Bajaj Auto on April 30, 2021.



