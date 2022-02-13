Rahul Bajaj to be cremated with full state honours in Pune today

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj will be cremated with full state honours at Vaikuntha Crematorium in Pune on Sunday evening.

The former member of Rajya Sabha and Padma Bhushan awardee passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday, February 12 at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune. Bajaj's mortal remains were kept at his residence premises in Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad city in Pune district for people to pay their last tributes, ANI reported.

The mortal remains of the industrialist were brought to his house earlier today and the preparations of his last rites are underway. Dr Parvez Grant, Chairman, Ruby Hall Clinic stated that Rahul Bajaj breathed his last at 2.30 pm on Saturday at the hospital where he was undergoing treatment for cardiac and lung-related problems for the last month.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Bajaj's last rites will be performed on Sunday with full state honours. The industrialist is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj; and daughter Sunaina Kejriwal.

He resigned from his position of non-executive director and chairman at Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year.

Under Rahul Bajaj's stewardship, flagship firm Bajaj Auto saw its turnover growing to Rs 12,000 crore from just Rs 7.2 crore with the firm's scooters becoming the mainstay.

The company's Bajaj Chetak scooter became an aspirational symbol for middle-class Indian families then, with the 'Humara Bajaj' tune becoming synonymous with their hopes of a better future.

In 2005, he began passing the baton of the company to son Rajiv Bajaj, who became the managing director of Bajaj Auto and led the company to become a truly global automobile player.

One of the most successful business leaders of India, Bajaj was elected to Rajya Sabha in June 2006 and remained a member till 2010.

Known for his outspokenness, in November 2019, at an event organised by a leading business newspaper in Mumbai where Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present, the veteran industrialist spoke about the government's 'stifling of criticism', among other things.

Bajaj was a recipient of many awards, including the Padma Bhushan and honorary doctorates from many universities.

He also held many other positions, including the chairman of Indian Airlines and chairman of the board of governors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

He was also a former chairman of the International Business Council, World Economic Forum and a former member of the South Asia advisory board of Harvard Business School. Besides, he was a former member of the International Advisory Council of the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC.

