'Mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai': Zomato creates viral buzz around IPO

Online food delivery platform Zomato kicked off a meme fest on the day its initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 9,375 crore opened for subscription. Not missing an opportunity to make this special day a viral moment, Zomato -- as it always does on a big occasions -- released a string of funny tweets and memes, creating an instant viral buzz on social media platforms, especially Twitter, around its IPO.

The humorous touch given by key Zomato executives, including Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, led to a chain reaction, with people cracking jokes and posting memes.

"Mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai (I am feeling nervous)," was the first one-liner tweet (inspired from the popular Phir Hera Pheri meme) Zomato posted on the social media platform before the IPO opened for subscription today.

mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021

Making an indirect mention about the IPO, the company's next tweet said: "Sorry there are no discount codes on some orders."

sorry there are no discount codes on some orders😋 — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021

The next tweet said: "Who all are applying (again referring to its IPO subscription) ghee to their paranthas this morning?" and "What are you ordering today?".

who all are applying ᵍʰᵉᵉ ᵗᵒ ᵗʰᵉⁱʳ ᵖᵃʳᵃⁿᵗʰᵃˢ ᵗʰⁱˢ ᵐᵒʳⁿⁱⁿᵍ — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021

Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal also also quipped: "Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating."

Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating 🤯😬 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 14, 2021

Goyal was joined by Zomato's food delivery head Rahul Ganjoo, who seconded his feeling with a GIF. A while later, he shared a picture of his Zomato order and said, "Feeling better after breakfast and all the love. Topping up the breakfast with chai from @Chaayos."

Feeling better after the breakfast and all the love. Topping up the breakfast with chai from @Chaayos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U9025BexVC — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 14, 2021

Reactions poured in after Goyal's tweets, with many from the corporate world showering wishes and praise.

The official Twitter handle of Kotak Securities also joined in with a pun. "Chill karo, humare saath subah ki ChaIPO."

Chill karo, humare saath subah ki ChaIPO — Kotak Securities Ltd (@kotaksecurities) July 14, 2021

E-grocer giant BigBasket tweeted: "Congratulations on new beginnings, @zomato!We're here if you ever want to "stock" up.;)" Not in mood to be left behind crypto exchange WazirX India said: "Don't worry, we will HODL!"

"Hey @zerodhaonline. I heard your servers are having a hard time handing #ZomatoIPO :-)," said a Twitter user named Uddalak Das, while cracking a joke on Zerodha's previous incidents of glitches with its server. Zerodha is handling the Zomato IPO subscription process.

Hey @zerodhaonline. I heard your servers are having a hard time handing #ZomatoIPO :-) pic.twitter.com/Tekjt25AaP — Uddalak Das (@ninja_writer21) July 14, 2021

Another user, Krunal, said he'll buy Zomato IPO only if the company stops, "dum dum payal payal" ad song on YouTube.

Some users also commented on how they were waiting for the Zomato IPO subscription to go live, while others shared jokes on how Zomato's rival Swiggy must be feeling today.

The public issue of the Zomato IPO will remain open for three days till July 16, and the company will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange on July 27.

The restaurant discovery and food delivery platform will become the first homegrown tech start-up to enter the stock exchanges. This has been the largest IPO since SBI Cards and Payment Services' Rs 10,341 crore issue in March 2020.

Ahead of the IPO, Zomato raised over Rs 4,196 crore from 186 anchor investors. The 3-day subscription period will end on Friday, July 16. Investors can apply through Paytm Money, Zerodha, Upstox and other platforms.

Zomato was incorporated in 2008. Backed by China's Ant Group, it is one of the most prominent start-ups in the country today and has a presence in 24 countries overseas.