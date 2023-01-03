Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella asks ChatGPT to rank Mumbai’s street food and the winner is…

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has staged a street-food war in Mumbai, which is famous for lip-smacking treats such as Vada Pav and Bhel Puri. Nadella was speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit on Tuesday when he discussed the future of Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).

Nadella did a live demonstration of ChatGPT onstage. The artificial intelligence-fuelled chat-robot, ChatGPT became a viral sensation as it could give human-like responses to any question.

Nadella's first query on ChatGPT was on “the future of Mumbai”. He then asked ChatGPT to rank Mumbai’s street food. Over ten responses followed, with Vada Pav topping the list. Other snacks such as Pav Bhaji, Bhel Puri, Dahi Puri, Chaat, Pani, Mumbai Sandwich followed.

Another question asked by Nadella was where one can find the best Vada Pav. After seeing the response, he then asked ChatGPT to write a play where Vada Pav argues its case of being the best street food against Pav Bhaji and Bhel Puri.

Nadella used Vada Pav as an example to point out that ChatGPT (AI) is the emergence of a new “reasoning engine”. He said, “Every knowledge worker is going to be more creative, more expressive, more productive. Every frontline worker will be able to do more knowledge work than they were ever able to do because of this co-pilot being there for them."

Nadella also listed how Cloud and AI imperatives can be helpful in driving economic growth. "Cloud has been a big game changer... cloud is in early-to-intermediate innings...," Nadella said.

Satya Nadella was born in 1967 in Hyderabad, India, and went on to study computer science and business in the United States. He formerly served on the board of directors of Starbucks and chairing The Business Council, a Washington-based association of business leaders.



