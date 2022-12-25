Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella giving Excel demo during early days at company goes viral; Netizens react

Satya Nadella has had an illustrious career at Microsoft, rising from employee in 1992 to CEO in 2014, only the third after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.



A video documenting Nadella's early days at the tech giant was recently posted on Twitter, garnering praise from users.



It showed him doing an Excel demo a year after he joined the company. At the time, he was a technical marketing manager.

"Today, he's the CEO of a $1.8 trillion company. In 1993, he was just another middle manager doing Excel demos," wrote Brandon Arvanaghi, who posted the video online. The video was made in 1993, when Nadella was about a year old at the company.

Arvanaghi described it as his "favorite kind of trajectory" to watch.

Netizens were inspired by watching the video. "He accomplished this by being a leader who trusts and inspires others," one user wrote.

Another one wrote: "With Satya it's all about the product. No glamorous ppts, and fancy setups just let the product do the talking."

"One of the greatest CEOs of our time!" said a third user.

Nadella was born in 1967 in Hyderabad, India, and went on to study computer science and business in the United States. His key roles in the country have included serving on the board of directors of Starbucks and chairing The Business Council, a Washington-based association of business leaders.

In 2014, he was named CEO and Chairman of Microsoft.