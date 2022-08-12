Monty Panesar calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' "Disrespectful. Disgraceful", urges followers to boycott film

England cricketer Monty Panesar took to Twitter and wrote that the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is disrespectful towards Sikhs and the Indian Army. He even asked his online followers to boycott the movie.

His tweet read, "Forrest Gump fits in the US Army because the US was recruiting low IQ men to meet requirements for the Vietnam War. This movie is total disgrace to India Armed Forces Indian Army and Sikhs !!Disrespectful. Disgraceful. #BoycottLalSinghChadda."

He also wrote, "Aamir plays a moron in Lal Singh Chadda ....... Forrest Gump was a moron too !! Disrespectful. Disgraceful. #BoycottLalSinghChadda #BoycottLaalsingh

In another follow-up tweet, he wrote, "1 Padma Vibhushan,1 Padma Bhushan, 21 Indian Order of Merits, 14 Victoria Crosses, 2 Param Vir Chakras, 4 Ashoka Chakras, 8 Maha Vir Chakras, 24 Kirti Chakras, 64 Vir Chakras, 55 Shaurya Chakras, 375 Sena Medals, #BoycottLalSinghChadda."

The film is struggling at the box office and has managed to earn a mere Rs 11.50 crore. Even before the release, the film had faced major backlash from the audience, who called for a boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Laal Singh Chaddha a two-star rating and wrote, “Aamir Khan’s comeback vehicle LSC runs out of fuel midway... Lacks a captivating screenplay to enthrall you [second half goes downhill]... Has some terrific moments, but lacks fire in totality.”

The film, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, has been directed by Advait Chandan. It shows Aamir Khan in different age groups and Kareena Kapoor playing his love interest. Besides Aamir and Kareena, this film features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya (or Chaitanya Akkineni).

