Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shares his pic, says 'should not be imitated'

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's Twitter followers were all in smiles when he shared a humorous post. The politician shared a picture of himself eating with a disclaimer. “Disclaimer: Stunts performed by professional in a controlled environment. Should not be imitated," he wrote in caption.

The post has triggered a lot reactions.

A user wrote, "Regardless of whether the target is small or big, you always look focused and determined."

Hithesh said, "I'm stunned by the stunt."

Another user wrote, "Lovable and Capable... Go King."

A user said, "Love you bro… Your tweets brings smile on everyone’s faces, I am sure to even your adversaries. Cheers."

Kundan Prakash wrote, "You nailed it. Hilarious. You really look cute and I know behind this there is no stunt, your can see spoon full of rice."

Satishh Gupta said, "That's what my reaction always use to be when ever I see a spoon while eating. Sala ye spoon kisne invent kiya hoga aur jarurat kya thi jab hum haath se bhi kha sakte hai."

The post so far has garnered over 23,000 likes and has been retweeted over a thousand times. The tweet has also received several comments.

He had also shared a 37-second video on his official Twitter handle along with important life advice, which people should follow.

In the short clip, two men are seen to be dancing carelessly, to Michael Jackson's 1991 hit, 'Dangerous' playing in the background. What is more amusing is that both of them are also seen copying the famous steps of the "King of Pop." The enjoyment and enthusiasm on their faces can make anyone's day. It is not known where the video was shot.



