New Year 2023: Bengaluru police to enforce traffic restrictions on Dec 31 at various areas; check full list

Bengaluru Police has put in several traffic restrictions in various areas to ensure smooth movement, crowd safety and manage vehicular traffic during the New Year celebrations in the city's most bustling areas. In an annual tradition, a large number of people throng to Bengaluru central business district ringing in the new year.

Areas like Brigade Road, MG Road, Church Street and Residency Road are usually packed with people on New Year's eve ie. December 31.

To curb traffic congestion, Bengaluru police has put restrictions around MG Road, Brigade Road and so on. No vehicular movement will be allowed except police and vehicles of essential services, between 8 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1 on these following roads:

1. MG Road: From Anil Kumble Junction up to the junction with Residency Road near Mayo Hall

2. Brigade Road: From Cauvery Emporium junction upto the Opera junction Church Street, from its junction of Brigade Road to the junction of Museum road

3. Museum Road: From its junction with MG Road up to its junction with Old Madras Bank Road

4. Rest House Road: From its junction on Museum Road up to its junction on Brigade Road

5. Residency Cross road: From Residency Road to MG Road (Shankar nag Theatre junction).

No vehicles except police vehicles and vehicles of essential services, must be parked on the following roads between 2 pm on December 31 to 3 am on January 1.

1. MG Road: From Anil Kumble junction up to Trinity Circle. Brigade Road, from Arts and Crafts junction up to Opera Junction

2. Church Street: From its junction with Brigade Road up to its junction on St Marks Road

3. Rest House Road: Fom its junction on Brigade Road up to its junction with Museum Road

4. Museum Road: From its uunction on MG Road up to its junction with Old Madras Bank Road.

Pedestrians on the Brigade Road will only be allowed to walk from MG Road junction to Opera junction. Walking in the opposite direction is restricted. People who want to go to MG Road can take the Residency Road cross (near Shankarnag theatre cross).

Movement of vehicles on flyovers will also be closed from 9 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January to prevent accidents and crashes.

Also read: New Year celebrations: Delhi Traffic Police announce restrictions on vehicles at India Gate; check details

Also read: Bengaluru-based AI company Tredence raises $175 mn from PE firm Advent