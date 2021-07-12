Over 60 people succumb to lightning strikes in MP, UP, Rajasthan

More than 60 people have succumbed to lightning incidents across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Uttar Pradesh, death toll due to lightning strikes reached 41 on Monday. Out of these, 5 people died each in Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur, 4 in Kaushambi, 3 in Firozabad, 1 each in Unnao, Sonbhadra and Hamirpur. 2 died each in Kanpur Nagar and one each in Pratapgarh Hardoi and Mirzapur.

Twenty three people, including 7 children from Kota and Dholpur districts succumbed to these incidents in Rajasthan on Sunday. 11 people including a brother-sister duo from Punjab succumbed to lightning near Amber Fort in Rajasthan.

Seven people have died due to lightning strikes in parts of Madhya Pradesh like Sheopur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Betul and Annupur districts. Two people died in Sheopur and two more fatalities were reported from Gwalior district. One person succumbed to the natural phenomenon in Shivpuri district as well as Annupur district. Lightning also claimed one life in Betul district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for relatives of those dead due to lightning in parts of Rajasthan. Those injured due to these lightning strikes will get Rs 50,000 compensation. "PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning in parts of Rajasthan. Rs 50,000 would be provided to the injured," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more lightning over the next 2 days.

