PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies at 100: Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Mallikarjun Kharge offer condolences

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered their last respects to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi. Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi that the news of Heeraben Modi’s demise is saddening.

Shah tweeted, “It is very sad to know about the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s respected Mataji Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person’s life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world.”

Shah also talked about the challenges faced by Hiraba in order to nurture the family and wrote, “The struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. Her sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti.”

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the nation got a leader like Narendra Modi because of the values the latter’s mother passed onto her family in extremely difficult times. Gadkari tweeted in Hindi, “The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s respected mother Heeraben Modi ji is very sad. My heartfelt tribute to her. It is due to the values that Hiraba ji gave her family while living a very difficult and struggling life that the nation got a leader like Narendra bhai.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi, “I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central P C Mohan said in his tribute that PM Modi’s mother exemplified the collective spirit and sacrifice of India’s Matrushakti and played a key role in shaping THE Prime Minister's personality. He tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. Heeraben ji exemplified the collective spirit and sacrifice of India’s Matrushakti. She played a crucial role in shaping the personality of PM Modi. deepest condolences to PM Narendra Modi ji and his entire family. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the demise of Smt. #HeerabenModi Ji.#Heeraben Ji exemplified the collective spirit and sacrifice of India’s Matrushakti.



She played a crucial role in shaping the personality of #PMModi.



Deepest condolences to PM @narendramodi Ji and his family. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/vVTe3kGorE — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) December 30, 2022

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former BJP ally N Chandrababu Naidu said that losing a mother is one of the biggest agonies one can ever face. Naidu tweeted, “Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. Condolences to PM Narendra Modi and his family on his mother’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of grief. Om Shanti.”

Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. Condolences to PM @narendramodi and his family on his mother’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of grief. Om Shanti. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 30, 2022

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted in Gujarati that Heeraba was the epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. Patel tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Honorable Shri Narendrabhai Modi’s mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work, and high values of life. I pray that her soul rests in peace. Om Shanti.”

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીના માતૃશ્રી પૂજ્ય હીરાબા ના દેવલોક ગમનથી ઊંડા દુ:ખની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. પૂજ્ય હીરાબા વાત્સલ્ય, સાદગી, પરિશ્રમ અને ઉચ્ચ જીવનમૂલ્યોના પ્રતિમૂર્તિ હતા. ભગવાન તેમના આત્માને પરમ શાંતિ અર્પે તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. ૐ શાંતિ. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 30, 2022

Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Sri Narendra Modi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief.”

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi.



My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 30, 2022

Besides these, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Smriti Irani, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also joined in to pay their tributes to the departed soul. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former finance minister P Chidambaram, former Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar, chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Himanta Biswa Sarma also chimed in to pay their last respects.

A loving mother who gave the most precious diamond to the nation. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God"

My deepest condolence on the sad demise of PM @narendramodi Ji's mother #HeerabenModi Ji. May her soul rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/NGbIMen6D8 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 30, 2022

Deepest heartfelt condolences for our leader n PM @narendramodi ji on passing away of his beloved n inspirational mother 🙏🏻



The nation grieves wth him n prays for departed soul 🙏🏻 #OmShanti #OmShanti https://t.co/VU2H2zaQqO — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 30, 2022

My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti pic.twitter.com/NEFsir1SJb — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) December 30, 2022

My heartfelt and sincere condolences to the PM Modi on the passing away of his mother



Hiraben ji lived a full life, nearly completing 100 years. But the passing away of a mother is an irreparable loss to the son



May Hiraben ji's soul rest in peace — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 30, 2022

For 100 glorious years, Heeraben Maa blessed us all with her affection. She was a symbol of simplicity, humility and conviction.



As she leaves for heavenly abode, with teary eyes, I join millions in prayers. May her blessings always be with us. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UeupDDeNGv — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 30, 2022

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. My prayers and condolences are with Shri @narendramodi ji and family members. — B.S.Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) December 30, 2022

पंतप्रधान मा.नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या मातोश्री हिराबेन यांचे निधन झाल्याची बातमी ऐकून अतीव दुःख झाले. आम्ही सर्व नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या दुःखात सहभागी आहोत. परमेश्वर त्यांच्या मातोश्रींच्या आत्म्यास सद्गती प्रदान करो हीच प्रार्थना. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) December 30, 2022

Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi, beloved mother of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. There’s nothing that can fill the void of losing a mother. In this difficult time, I join the Nation in extending my heartfelt condolences to PM Modi Ji & his family. pic.twitter.com/h1y0suDyax — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 30, 2022

ॐ शांति 🙏



May #HeerabenModi Ji’s soul rest in peace and my heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. https://t.co/3bAWXKX94l — Dr. CM Ramesh (@CMRamesh_MP) December 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his brother Somabhai Modi and other family members have arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi. Heeraben passed away at the age of 100 at 03:30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Hospital of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

