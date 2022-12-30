Heeraben Modi passes away: ‘Glorious century rests at feet of God’, PM Modi says in heartfelt tribute

Heeraben Modi death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100 on Friday morning. The Prime Minister said he always felt that she lived the life of an ascetic, and led a life committed to her values.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless karmayogi, and a life committed to values.” He added his mother told him to work with intelligence and live life with purity when he met her for her 100th birthday.

The Prime Minister further writes, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which I always remembered – work with intelligence and live life with purity.”

The news of Heeraben Modi’s passing away was confirmed by the UN Mehta Hospital of Cardiology and Research Centre. The hospital’s bulletin read, “Smt. Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3:30 am (early morning) during treatment at the UN Mehta Heart Hospital.”

Heeraben Modi was admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Hospital of Cardiology and Research Centre a day after PM Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi met with a car accident in Karnataka’s Mysuru.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has left for Ahmedabad and is expected to reach at around 7:30 am. Sources within the Prime Minister’s Office told news agency ANI, “PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata and other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange and meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through video conference.”

Heeraben, or as she was fondly called Heeraba, was seen voting at the polling booth in Gandhinagar’s Raysan village for the Gujarat Assembly elections. PM Modi visited Heeraben Modi when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the recently conducted Assembly polls. Besides this, he also met her on the occasion of her 100th birthday in June this year.

