Pune MLA’s nephew arrested in road accident that killed 19-year-old

Police have arrested the nephew of a Maharashtra MLA after his car hit a bike on Pune-Nashik national highway killing a 19-year-old. A case has been registered against Mayur Mohite, the nephew of Dilip Mohite Patil – an MLA from Pune district's Khed Alandi Assembly segment.

Dilip Mohite Patil is a member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The victim has been identified as Om Bhalerao.

Mayur Mohite was driving a SUV on the wrong side when it hit the motorbike head-on, resulting in the death of the 19-year-old, PTI reported. Further investigation is on, police said.

In the aftermath of the accident, the legislator released a statement wherein he said that his nephew did not flee the spot. He also stressed that Mayur was not intoxicated.

The incident sparked outrage among citizens and again shed light on the cases of rash driving in Pune.

In May, two software engineers were killed after a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of a prominent realtor, hit their vehicle.

The teen, who was driving drunk was out on bail within 15 hours of the accident on lenient terms. This sparked national outrage and prompted the Juvenile Justice Board to modify its order after which the accused was sent to an observation home.

In the following days, the police found evidence of how the family members of the teen attempted a cover-up, leading to the arrest of several of them.