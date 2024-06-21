Pune Porsche crash: Minor accused's father Vishal Agarwal gets bail in one case pertaining to Juvenile Justice Act

A sessions court in Pune on Friday granted bail to the father of a 17-year-old minor involved in a fatal road accident in Kalyani Nagar last month. The accident resulted in the tragic deaths of two young techies.

The police arrested realtor Vishal Agarwal, father of the teenager involved in the fatal accident in Pune's Kalyani Nagar. He was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for allowing his underage son to drive without a license, leading to the deaths of two young techies.

In the early hours of May 19, the juvenile was allegedly driving a Porsche car at very high speed in an intoxicated state when the vehicle crashed into a bike, killing two software engineers – Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta – in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar.

The 17-year-old was granted bail the same day by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which ordered that he be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather. He was also asked to write a 300-word essay on road safety. Amid a nationwide uproar over the quick bail, the police appealed to the JJB to amend the bail order. On May 22, the board ordered the boy to be taken into custody and remanded him to an observation home.

Last week, the teenager’s paternal aunt filed a habeas corpus (produce person) petition claiming that he was illegally detained and sought his immediate release. The bench, while hearing the arguments in the plea on Friday, noted that till date, the police have not filed any application before a higher court seeking cancellation of the bail order passed by the JJB.

Instead, an application was filed seeking amendment of the bail order, HC said, adding that based on this application, the bail order was amended, the boy was taken in custody and remanded to an observation home.

Story to be updated soon