Business Today
Pune Porsche crash: Bombay HC to issue order on aunt's petition on June 25, says juvenile too in trauma

The minor’s aunt filed the habeas corpus petition for his immediate release. During the hearing, the High Court noted that while the victims' families are in shock, the juvenile who caused the accident while under the influence of alcohol is also in shock. This situation has naturally affected his mental state.

The Bombay High Court on Friday said that it will issue an order on June 25 regarding a habeas corpus petition filed seeking the release of a minor accused. The court reserved its decision after hearing arguments from both sides.

The minor’s aunt filed the habeas corpus petition for his immediate release. During the hearing, the High Court noted that while the victims' families are in shock, the juvenile who caused the accident while under the influence of alcohol is also in shock. This situation has naturally affected his mental state.

On May 19, the minor crashed a Porsche, killing two techies from Madhya Pradesh, allegedly while under the influence of alcohol. The police have requested that the 17-year-old be treated as an adult. The final report includes evidence highlighting the seriousness of his actions. The boy is currently held at an observation home in the city.

Pune police arrested the boy's parents and grandfather for various offenses, including attempts to erase evidence. They also arrested two doctors for replacing the boy’s blood samples with his mother’s and disposing of his original samples.

All the arrested are currently in judicial custody. Initially, the Juvenile Justice Board had released the minor, ordering him to work with the traffic police for 15 days and write a 300-word essay. This decision led to public outrage, demanding stricter action.

Published on: Jun 21, 2024, 2:47 PM IST
