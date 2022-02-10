Ratan Tata gets a custom-built electric Nano

Electric vehicles powertrain solutions company Electra EV announced that their founder Ratan Tata has taken a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV. The company posted about this development in a LinkedIn post. They further said that the company is “super proud” to deliver this EV and get his invaluable feedback on the same.



“It is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV, powered by the engineering might of Electra EV’s powertrain! We are super proud to deliver Mr Tata’s Nano EV and gain insights from his invaluable feedback,” Electra EV’s LinkedIn post read. They also shared a picture of the 84-year-old industrialist and philanthropist along with his 28-year-old assistant Shantanu Naidu.

The 72V architecture used in the custom-built Nano EV provides an extended range from the 140 km variant of Tigor EV and enabled the company to modify the designs to increase the range to meet an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certified range of 213 km without disturbing the boundaries for the physical powertrain kit.



Tata Nano EV is a four-seater and has a predicted range of up to 160 km and an acceleration of 0-60 kmph in less than 10 seconds. The four-seater Tata Motors EV is powered by super polymer lithium-ion batteries. According to Tata Motors, “The Tata Nano EV offers the practicality of a real car, compromising nothing in the pursuit of providing environment-friendly personal transportation for the modern consumer.”