Ratan Tata receives flight-shaped cookie as a surprise; shares on Instagram

Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata is currently celebrating Air India’s homecoming after 68 years. The veteran industrialist shared the picture of a plane-shaped cookie he received from the Chowpatty-based Sir Ratan Tata Institute (RTI) on his Instagram story. Tata wrote, “Thank you Sir Ratan Tata Institute for these adorable cookies.

This, however, is not the first time that Tata has expressed his happiness on winning the Air India privatisation bid. The industrialist, known for his simplicity and philanthropic activites, shared a signed letter on Twitter with the caption, “Welcome back, Air India”.

So, what is the Ratan Tata Institute all about? Ratan Tata Institute was established by Lady Navajbai Tata in April 1928 as a tribute to her husband Sir Ratan Tata, the second son of the Tata group founder Jamsetji Tata. She donated this building to Stri Zarthosti Mandal, an organisation founded in 1903 to help destitute Parsi women whose families were affected due to the bubonic plague of 1896.

This building would serve as a dedicated training and production centre to help destitute Parsi women become self-reliant. These women were employed in cookery, hand embroidery, tailoring, and laundry. Confectionary division was also added to the kitchen and food outlet in this building. Lady Navajbai also donated another building in 1937 to accommodate machine embroidery and hand weaving departments.

“The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is great news! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata Group’s presence in the aviation industry,” Tata wrote in the letter.

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

