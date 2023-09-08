Shah Rukh Khan's powerful scene in 'Jawan' on asking questions before voting goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film Jawan has been the talk of the town since its release on Thursday (September 7). The Atlee film opened up to a massive Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office and emerged as the biggest Hindi opener of all time.

Apart from its high-octane action sequences and the cast's performances, 'Jawan' is garnering a lot of attention for its dialogues, particularly Shah Rukh Khan's powerful monologue on voting towards the climax of the movie.

SRK's powerful monologue in 'Jawan' goes viral

'Jawan', which is Shah Rukh's second release of 2023 after "Pathaan", opened to rousing welcome from the audiences across the country on Thursday. The film touches upon issues like government apathy, corruption, farmers suicide, among others.

One among the many segments that are going viral is SRK’s monologue on the importance of asking questions before casting a vote.

The Bollywood superstar urges people to ask questions before deciding whom to vote for. He asks the people of the country to ask the candidate about what they’ll do for the country, unemployment, education, health for the next five years. The last scene from the film is going viral.

In #Jawan SRK asks people before voting ask candidate what will they do in next 5 years



= What will you do for education



= What will you do for employment



= What will you do for the family if

one falls sick



= Do ask this before voting

जरूर देखें #जवान — Hans Raj Gautam ↙️ 💯% FB (@Hans_Raj_Gautam) September 7, 2023

#JawanReview : MEGA BLOCKBUSTER 🔥



Finished watching Jawan and what do I say.. I have no words! @Atlee_dir you are a GOD! To present SRK in such a grandeur massy avatar and intertwine so many elements from social reforms to corruption to responsible voting and present it in.. — Kush (@iamkushparmar) September 7, 2023

#Jawan फिल्म में SRK @iamsrk ने भी कह डाली



Jawan का Dialogue:



"डर, पैसा, जात-पात, धर्म, सम्प्रदाय के लिए वोट देने की बजाय जो आपसे Vote मांगने आये, आप उससे सवाल पूछें



- पूछो उससे कि मेरे लिए अगले 5 साल में क्या करोगे?

- अगर परिवार में कोई बीमार हो जाये तो उसके इलाज के लिए क्या… — SRK 2 (@MDSHAHRUKH1997) September 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Jawan earned Rs 75 crore net in India after record-breaking advance booking, according to a report in trade portal Sacnilk. SRK's last release this year Pathaan, on the other hand, had minted Rs 57 crore net on its first day.

Jawan earned Rs 65 crore net in Hindi, Rs 5 crore net in Tamil and Rs 5 crore net in Telugu on its opening day. It had an overall occupancy Hindi occupancy of 58.67 per cent on Thursday, September 7.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Also Read: 'Jawan' overseas box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer sets cash registers ringing in UK, Australia, Germany

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan tickets on BookMyShow, PVR, Inox: Price, timings, all you need to know

Also Read: 'Jawan' box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller beats Pathaan, earns Rs 75 crore