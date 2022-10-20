‘Shift to work from home permanently’, demand Twitter users as heavy showers batter Bengaluru

Heavy rains battered India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, leading Twitter users to demand a permanent work from home regime. A user tweeted, “Just shift to work from home permanently and leave the city. It can’t take so many people. Let nature heal. WFH is better for the environment as well.”

Another user noted, "Hope #bengaluru companies and businesses that can get work done remotely will opt for #wfh for everyone for today at least, so the commutes get a little easier for others who absolutely have to be at work physically. #bengalururains #BengaluruRain."

Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Bengaluru’s Sakra World Hospital Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy tweeted that only if he leaves at 10 in the night, he might reach the hospital in time for the morning rounds. Dr Krishnamurthy tweeted, “The way it is raining. I think I should leave for now. I may reach on time for morning rounds.”

While a user asked when is the correct time to visit Bengaluru, others shared videos of areas affected by waterlogging.

Another user commented, “As of today, Bengaluru is the new Cherrapunji and Mawsynram, rolled into one huge waterlogged mess. Whenever there is a cyclone/low pressure developing in any sea/ocean anywhere in the world, it pours here!”

This, however, is not the first time that Bengaluru has witnessed such a deluge and consequent waterlogging. The IT capital of India was impacted by heavy rains in September as well. At the time, IT and banking companies in Bengaluru reported losses worth Rs 225 crore on a single day.

The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) said in a letter to CM Basavaraj Bommai, “Member companies had to trigger emergency business community plans and work from home or pass critical work to locations outside of Bengaluru and Karnataka, thus causing reputational and economic damage to the city and the state.”

Bengaluru rains update

Heavy water logging has been reported from low lying areas in the city. Moreover, a wall collapsed near the Majestic due to heavy rains and damaged several parked vehicles. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert and a heavy rain warning for the next three days.

The Met Department also stated that maximum temperature is likely to remain within the range of 27-29 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to stay within 15-17 degree Celsius. The weather department expects relative humidity to remain within the range of 60-89 per cent in the morning and 26-48 per cent during noon.

