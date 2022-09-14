Bengaluru flood: Wipro, Prestige, Columbia Asia Hospital among encroachers’ list, says report

A host of high-profile builders, tech parks, IT companies have been named in the list of alleged encroachers who closed up to 700 storm water drains, leading to the Bengaluru floods last week. Companies such as Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space, Columbia Asia Hospital are some of the bigwigs that have been named. However, companies are yet to be penalised for their encroachment.

According to a report in NDTV that has accessed the list of encroachment, that these companies are likely to be penalised for the encroachment.

Meanwhile, a demolition drive has been carried on the premises of Nalapad Academy of International School, belonging to Congress leader Mohammed Nalapad, who also vocally criticised the BJP government for the flood situation.

Demolitions in residential areas are also underway. Recently, the boundary wall of a four-storey building was brought down while residents were inside their homes, the report added.

Bengaluru, after facing torrential rains, was inundated, leading all the big IT companies to order their employees to work from home. Employees who were working from the office, made their way to their workplaces on tractors.

Visuals of families being evacuated from their residences, posh colonies with properties worth crores being submerged emerged from Bengaluru amid the floods. In a viral video, luxury cars like Lexus NX SUV, a Lexus sedan, Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q5 and Land Rovers were seen submerged in water.

The government was severely criticised for the civic state of the IT hub. The state government announced the release of Rs 600 crore, including Rs 300 crore to Bengaluru, for the relief work after flooding devastated the city.

