'Get spare car in case...': Luxury automaker rolls out package for vehicle owners in flood-hit Bengaluru

Japanese automaker Toyota's luxury vehicle division Lexus on Wednesday rolled out car maintenance package for the Lexus-owners in flood-hit Bengaluru. Lexus India, under the package, aims to extend special support and rates for repairs of the cars impacted by rains, flooding, or inundation in the city.

The carmaker in a statement said that it will also support its guests with a spare Lexus car in case their cars are severely impacted and are in an immovable condition, till their new or repaired Lexus cars arrive, giving them peace of mind in an otherwise harrowing situation.

"The rain affected cars will be accorded priority servicing including pick and faster delivery without impacting the servicing of other Lexus cars,” it said.

Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said: "Lexus India is driven by the spirit of Japanese hospitality- ‘Omotenashi’ and is committed to delivering excellence in customer service. We stand by our customers in these difficult times and are will take all steps to ensure they face minimal to no mobility challenges.”

The package will also offer discounts on auto parts and labour paid by the customers and a detailed Interior and exterior care pack will also be made available without any additional cost, it added.