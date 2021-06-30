Shillong lottery result today: Where, when and How to check Juwai Teer numbers online on offical website

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery sport played in Meghalaya. This game is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground. Sunday is a public holiday and most people visit church on this day. The archery-based lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100. Results of this lottery can be accessed at the official website of Meghalaya Teer-meghalayateer.com.

Winning numbers for the first and the second round of Shillong Teer will be announced at 04:15 pm and 05:15 pm respectively. Winners of this lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in both the rounds.

A participant is allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Each participant will have to complete a single round of shooting within 5 minutes.

Winners of this archery-based lottery can take massive cash prizes home. First round winner gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number while the second round winner gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number.

In case a participant is able to guess the numbers for both the rounds successfully, it is called a 'forecast' and they get Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent.

Besides this, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer and Ladrymbai Teer are other popular archery-based lotteries organised in the state.

