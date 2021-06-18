Shillong lottery result today June 18: Where, how to check Juwai Teer result online

Meghalaya is one of the states in India where lottery is legally allowed. Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery played in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs, at the Polo Ground. Sunday is a public holiday and most people go to Church on this day.

Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. The results for the first round of this archery-based lottery will be declared on the official Meghalaya Teer site-meghalayateer.com. Winning numbers for the first and the second round will be updated at 04:15 pm and 05:15 pm respectively.

How to play Shillong Teer lottery

Maximum 50 archers are allowed to total 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. Target caught has to be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Participants have to complete each round of shooting in less than 5 minutes.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes

Winners of this game are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in the first and the second rounds. Winner of the first round will get Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent whereas in the second round, winner gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number.

In case a participant manages to guess the numbers for both the rounds correctly, they score a 'forecast' and can bag Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent.

