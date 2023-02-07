Sidharth-Kiara wedding latest updates: Bride-to-be Kiara Advani’s family performs at sangeet

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot today at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities of the 'Shershaah' co-stars began on Sunday and thereafter the sangeet took place last night.

While the sangeet celebrations took place at the luxurious venue last night, all eyes are on the big day as the much-awaited wedding will take place today.

Here are all the latest updates on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding:

1. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a sangeet night for their friends and family on Monday. The luxurious venue was all lit up ahead of the sangeet night.

2. At the sangeet celebrations, the actress' family reportedly put on a special performance for the bride-to-be. They danced to a mix of songs from 'Gori Nal' to 'Rangisari', said a report by India Today.

Songs such as 'Ranjha', 'Man Bharraya', 'Kabhi Tumhe', 'Tera Ban Jaunga', 'Say Na', 'Mehendi Lagake Rakhna', 'Sajan Ji', and 'Patiala Peg' were played at the festivities.

3. Juhi Chawla along with her husband reached Jaisalmer for the big fat Indian wedding. She shared her best wishes for the duo and called them a 'beautiful couple.' The actress had also shared via her Instagram story that she is on her way to Sid-Kiara's wedding.

4. Apart from Juhi Chawla, other top names from the industry were also seen arriving at Jaisalmer to celebrate the couple. Among the names seen were Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Armaan Jain, among others.

5. Kiara Advani’s school friend and Reliance Retail Ventures chairperson Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal were among the key names to arrive at the Jaisalmer Airport ahead of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding.

6. According to a latest report by Times Now, the haldi, wedding and reception will take place today, February 7.

7. Reports suggest that more than 100 dishes from 10 countries will be served to the guests at the wedding of Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The menu reportedly includes Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines. Jaisalmer's Ghotwan Ladoo will be among the sweets.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer: All about this luxurious venue