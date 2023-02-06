Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer: All about this luxurious venue

The wedding of Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is taking place in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The heritage hotel confirmed the same in response to a paparazzi Instagram post about the wedding, which is happening from February 4-6.



The palace is located in the centre of the huge Thar desert and includes features such as pools, a lake garden, an archery range, exotic royal chambers, a variety of delectable cuisines, and views of the picturesque desert landscape.



As per the website, the hotel is unavailable for bookings from February 4-11, which only says that the guests at the actors wedding are going to stay a bit longer. The cheapest rooms are the Fort Rooms, which cost between Rs 23,000 and Rs 36,000 per night on weekdays and Rs 36,000 on weekends, while the most expensive rooms are the Jaisalmer Haveli, which cost an average of Rs 76,000 per night and are 1350 square feet in size.



The Haveli offers butler service and a private infinity pool. The hand-chiseled and carved sandstone building is a representation of the local desert culture. Despite being newly constructed, it has a 17th-century vibe. Although sumptuous, it has all the amenities of today. Suryagarh was constructed as a contemporary palace with selected F&B experiences that complement the surrounding environment.



The hotel includes two gardens: the open-air Celebration Gardens, which feature mattress-style sitting and tasselled canopies for an authentic Indian dining experience. The Lake Gardens look dreamy because it allows guests to eat by the lake in a setting with an open sky and muted lighting. Everything is offered from local cuisine to charcoal grills and roasts on the meal menu. Bright flowers and candles help set the mood.



Sidharth and Kiara have been dating since the filming of 'Shershaah'. Kiara defined her friendship with Sidharth as "more than pals" on Koffee with Karan.



The couple's wedding celebrations began in Jaisalmer, with prominent personalities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra arriving at the location.

