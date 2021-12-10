'Thinking of quitting my jobs’, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk has recently said that he is thinking of hanging up his boots as the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. So what is the crypto backer thinking to do then? He is considering a career as a full-time influencer. Musk put out a tweet saying, “Thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming an influencer full-time wdyt.”

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

When one of the users suggested Musk to start a YouTube channel, Musk said his channel’s name would be noobtoob. Another user named MrBeast said that he will “coach” Musk on how to get views on the platform.

WazirX founder and CEO Nischal Shetty had quite the reply to give to Elon Musk. Shetty wrote, “Electric car company. Rocket company. Boring company. That’s quite a lot of efforts you’ve put to become an influencer.”

Musk was last in the news for selling 934,091 Tesla shares worth $963.2 million. He also exercised stock options to buy 2.17 million shares of Tesla, according to the company’s SEC filings as of December 9. Musk had last posted about job openings for AI engineers at Tesla. “As always, Tesla is looking for hardcore AI engineers who care about solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in a major way,” he tweeted.

“A background in “AI” is not needed, just exceptional skill in software or computer design,” Musk replied to his own tweet a day later.

A background in “AI” is not needed, just exceptional skill in software or computer design — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2021

