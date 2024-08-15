Stree 2 hits theatres with an unexpected cameo of...; Horror-comedy to bomb box office, projected to top Rs 40 cr on day 1

The much-anticipated horror-comedy Stree 2 finally hit theatres on August 15, marking the end of an endless wait amongst its die-hard fans.

In 2018, debutant director Amar Kaushik made waves in Indian cinema with his film Stree, a unique horror-comedy resonating with nationwide audiences.

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the film expertly blended folklore with contemporary issues, all while championing women's rights without coming off as preachy. Fast forward to 2024, and Kaushik returns with the much-anticipated sequel, Stree 2.

The box office collection of Stree 2 is shattering records and continues to rise as Independence Day unfolds. It is projected to become the year's highest box office opener, with reports suggesting that the film could earn over Rs 40 crore on its opening day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already amassed over Rs 23 crore in its advances bookings.

Additionally, Stree 2 will benefit from an extended weekend, as it releases on Thursday, leading into a holiday for Raksha Bandhan on Monday.



With seven years since the original, the landscape of horror-comedy has evolved significantly, with advancements in VFX and CGI elevating the standards of Indian filmmaking. The question on everyone’s mind is whether Stree 2 can elevate the franchise or if it opts for a safer route.

The plot- No Spoilers ahead!

The sequel reunites the formidable cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, as they return to the haunted town of Chanderi.

This time, however, the threat comes in the form of a headless demon known as ‘Sarkata’, who is on a sinister mission to hunt women and imprison them in a dungeon reminiscent of scenes from the Stranger Things finale.

Leading the charge against this new menace is Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), who must devise a plan to thwart Sarkata's reign. Joining him is Stree (Shraddha Kapoor), who receives unexpected assistance from a crossover character, Bhediya (Varun Dhawan).

Stree 2 hits all notes

boasts sharper writing, clever pop-culture references, and impressive visual effects that reflect the advancements in the industry. However, the film struggles to maintain a consistent tempo, with some jokes and gags feeling overbearing and repetitive. The climax, in particular, is noted for being excessively loud and chaotic, with overlapping scenes that detract from the overall experience.

Despite these shortcomings, the cast shines, with Rajkummar Rao delivering top-notch comedic timing and Shraddha Kapoor embodying an intriguing blend of mystery and allure as Stree. The supporting performances by Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee are well-defined and integral to the plot, while Pankaj Tripathi stands out with his memorable one-liners.

While the film attempts to expand its universe by incorporating Bhediya, some viewers may find this crossover dilutes the unique essence of the Stree saga. However, a standout moment comes in the form of a surprise cameo by Akshay Kumar, who takes a refreshing departure from his usual roles.