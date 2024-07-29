'Subpar, unkempt, uncomfortable': Jwala Gutta slams Tarun Tahiliani for India's Olympic Paris attire

Former badminton player Jwala Gutta on Monday took to X to reveal that the Olympic uniforms designed for Team India had disappointed her. Gutta said in her post that she had a lot of expectations from fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, who created the tricolor uniforms for the contingent. She further wrote that women have embraced fashion as a means of artistic expression and increased their worth. This was the first time a designer had been roped in to design the official ceremonial attire for Team India.

Gutta said that not all female athletes know how to drape sarees, which makes traditional wear quite a problem. She also criticised the designer for not having chosen a pre-covered saree as it is very fashionable and practical. She also found the blouses did not fit, leading to discomfort among the players.

She had big expectations from the designer who created Team India's attire but it didn't meet the desired expectations. This was also the first time a designer had been roped in to design the official ceremonial attire for Team India.

After not much of thinking..

The garments which was made for the Indian contingent participating in Olympics this time has been a huge disappointment!! (Especially when the designer was announced I had huge expectations)

First not all girls know how to wear a saree…why didn’t… pic.twitter.com/b5UjzpvUJQ — Gutta Jwala 💙 (@Guttajwala) July 28, 2024

The former badminton player also criticized the colors and prints used on the clothes, saying it does not reflect the essence of Indian culture. She said what was lost was the opportunity to express traditional Indian art through embroidery or hand painting and described the general quality of garments as simple and elegant.

Further she added that not all girls know how to wear a saree…why didn’t the designer use this common sense and make pre draped saree(which is in current trend)

The girls looked uncomfortable the blouse was of bad fit!!

And even she mentioned about the colour and the print was so opposite of beautiful Indian!!! There was an opportunity for the designer to display the art of our culture through embroidery or hand paint!!

It was a work of absolute mediocrity and looked shabby!!!

I really hope the sports family stops compromising on quality for our sportspersons looks on court and off court!!!!

Designer Tarun Tahiliani created a playing field of colorful collection of ekat patterns and a blend of cotton and khadi. Female players donned ivory sarees with tri-colour borders, while men donned kurtas and bundi sets with matching tri-colour details.