T-Series acquires rights to CCD founder VG Siddhartha's biography

T Series and Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture, in association with Karma Media Entertainment, have acquired the adaptation rights of the upcoming book titled Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Cafe Coffee Day Founder V. G. Siddhartha, which is expected to be released soon.

Publishing house Pan Macmillan India had earlier announced that they would be releasing the biography of late VG Siddhartha, the founder of Cafe Coffee Day. The book pieces together the story of Siddhartha’s “dynamic rise as a businessman and his fall from grace, unravelling the reasons that led to his financial crises and eventually his shocking death”.

Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Cafe Coffee Day Founder V. G. Siddhartha has been written by investigative journalists, Rukmini BR and Prosenjit Datta. It will be published by Pan Macmillan (India).

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series said, “Everyone is acquainted about Cafe Coffee Day as a brand, we are quite ecstatic to bring this intriguing biopic of the man who co-founded the country’s largest retail-chain.”

Producer Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu, Almighty Motion Picture said, “Cafe Coffee Day is one of India's most beloved brands and we will be adapting all the nuances of the story of its architect, VG Siddhartha on screen. This is a deeply researched book which gives us a lot of scope to bring out unknown facets of this great entrepreneur's life.”

Rukmini BR said, “Siddhartha's story is filled with thrilling twists and turns in every stage of his life. Almighty Motion Picture's track record of bringing complex human stories to screen makes this adaptation an exciting proposition for us.”

“Siddhartha was simultaneously the humblest businessman as well as an exceedingly ambitious one. We are capturing this contradiction in both the book and on screen.” Producer Shaailesh R Singh, Karma Media and Entertainment concluded saying, “It’s one of the most exciting project of my career," added Prosenjit Datta.



(With inputs from Grace Cyril)

Also Read: Norway leads electric vehicle adoption, India at no. 11: Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index

Also Read: Capex of listed companies, govt may exceed Rs 21 lakh crore in FY23: ICICI Securities