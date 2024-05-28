T20 World Cup 2024: IndusInd Bank concludes exclusive Trophy Experience across 10 locations

IndusInd Bank, a global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has concluded the much-coveted Trophy Experience in Mumbai and Gurgaon. Held in anticipation of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the trophy experience reflected the Bank’s faith in the transformative power of sports, and its commitment towards nurturing lasting emotional bonds among fans.

The trophy experience was hosted across 10 distinct branches and offices. The locations included Nariman Point, Colaba, Marine Drive, Peddar Road and Opera House in Mumbai, and Palm Springs and DLF Cyber City in Gurgaon.

Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank, said, “We're thrilled to offer one-of-a-kind experiences to fans and cricket enthusiasts leading up to and during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. We deeply believe in the transformative impact of sports and strive to ignite passion among fans. The fantastic response to the trophy experience reaffirms our commitment as we work to deepen our bond and connect with cricket enthusiasts globally.”

Below are some of the experiences shared by fans:

Padamjeet Sehrawat, a Gurgaon branch customer of IndusInd Bank, expressed his enthusiasm, “Seeing the trophy, I had goose-bumps, and my heart was pounding. All the best to Team India! May we achieve glory with the Indian team lifting the trophy this year. Go Team India!”

Rakesh Srivastava, a Gurgaon branch customer of IndusInd Bank, exclaimed, “It’s great to see the trophy experience organized by IndusInd Bank. May the best team win the trophy. As an Indian, I hope that the winning team is India. It will be amazing to see the winning trophy in the hands of the Indian team, with over a billion Indians enjoying the tournament and the victory.”

V. E. Belani, a Mumbai branch customer of IndusInd Bank, said, “It was a great honour and privilege to see the trophy. I hope Team India brings it home!”