T20 World Cup: Star Sports releases promo for Team India ahead of ICC T20 tournament

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has released a stirring promo film that expresses the deep-rooted love for cricket and the World Cup in the hearts of Indians. India won the World Cup trophy in 2007, and fell in love with it at first sight.

From Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over to Sreesanth's iconic catch in the final, India's love affair with cricket has been filled with unforgettable moments. In 2022, Virat Kohli added to this legacy with a remarkable comeback against Pakistan, marking it as one of the greatest moments in cricket history.

The film encapsulates the essence of ardent devotion, depicting everyday individuals, from young children to seasoned veterans, enthusiastically honing their cricketing skills. Whether it's swinging an invisible bat, perfecting bowling run-ups, or practicing fielding drills, the film portrays the indelible bond between the nation and its favorite pastime, and how the excitement is peaking as the ICC T20 World Cup approaches.

Speaking on the promo-film, Vikram Passi, Head - Marketing, Disney Star said, “Cricket is far beyond a sport in India & the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is its biggest celebration .The “Air Cricket” campaign is a celebration of the culture of Cricket, which pervades our lives whenever a tournament of stature is being played. The campaign is an invocation of the subconscious love for Cricket which every fan feels and demonstrates it by instinctively indulging in gestures inspired by the game."

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to commence on June 2, with Team India being placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the USA.

Star Sports invites cricket enthusiasts from every corner of India to join in the excitement and cheer for Team India as they aim to bring the T20 Cricket World Cup back home. India finds itself placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the USA. India's journey will kick off with a match against Ireland in New York on June 5, followed by a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan four days later at the same venue. Co-hosts USA will face India on June 12 in New York, and India will conclude their group stage fixtures with a match against Canada on June 15.

Fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, with matches scheduled to start at 8.00 pm IST.