T20 World Cup 2024 Warm Up: Check full schedule, live streaming, match date and time

Ahead of the scheduled T20 World Cup matches on June 2, the warm-up matches started on May 27 with Canada beating Nepal in the opening fixture by 63 runs at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Sixteen warm-up matches will take place before the actual start of the tournament. The opening match will feature co-hosts the United States against their North American rivals, Canada, in Texas.

Warm-up matches for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. India will play only one warm-up match against Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. They will also face Pakistan there in June during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan will not play any warm-up matches, believing their recent 9 T20Is provide adequate preparation for the World Cup.

The warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and won't have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squads.

T20 WC Warm-up fixtures dates and timings in IST

May 27, Monday: Canada vs Nepal - Dallas - 9 PM IST

May 28, Tuesday: Oman vs Papua New Guinea - Tarouba - 12:30 AM IST

May 28, Tuesday: Namibia vs Uganada - Tarouba - 4:30 AM IST

May 28, Tuesday: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - Florida - 8 PM IST

May 28, Tuesday: Bangladesh vs USA - Dallas - 9 PM IST

May 29, Wednesday: Australia vs Namibia - Port of Spain - 4:30 AM IST

May 29, Wednesday: Afghanistan vs Oman - Port of Spain - 10:30 PM IST

May 30, Thursday: Scotland vs Uganda - Tarouba - 8 PM IST

May 30, Thursday: Nepal vs USA - Dallas - 9 PM IST

May 31, Friday: Namibia vs Papua New Guinea - Tarouba - 12:30 AM IST

May 31, Friday: Netherlands vs Canada - Dallas - 1:30 AM IST

May 31, Friday: Australia vs West Indies - Port of Spain - 4:30 AM IST

May 31, Friday: Ireland vs Sri Lanka - Florida - 8 PM IST

May 31, Friday: Scotland vs Afghanistan - Port of Spain - 8 PM IST

June 1, Saturday: India vs Bangladesh - New York - 8 PM IST

Star Sports holds the official broadcast rights for ICC events in India. The single warm-up match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 channels, and live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.