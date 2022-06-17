‘Tera mujhse hai internaata koi’: Amul bids farewell to Microsoft Internet Explorer with cute doodle 

FMCG bellwether Amul bid farewell to Microsoft’s OG browser Internet Explorer with its cute doodle. The doodle features Amul mascot seated at a desktop with the Internet Explorer’s logo flashing on the monitor.

The doodle said, “Tera mujhse hai internaata koi!” at the top and “Macro soft butter” below the Amul lettering. The company shared this doodle on its Instagram handle with the caption, “Amul topical: Internet Explorer retires after 27 years…”

Microsoft shut down its Internet Explorer (IE) browser after 27 years and asked users to switch to its Edge browser instead. First launched in 1995, Internet Explorer went out of support on June 15, 2022.

The company claims Edge browser is “faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer.” Edge also claims to offer a friendlier interface for touch-supporting PCs and workstations.

Microsoft, however, said the IE icon will remain in the start menu and on the taskbar and desktop but clicking on it will redirect users to Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft said in a blog post, “Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure, and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.”