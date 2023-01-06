Video of man selling milk on Harley Davidson goes viral: Here's how netizens reacted

We all are used watching the milkman come over to our houses on their cycles and bikes. While we all are accustomed to their modes of transport, recently, a video of a milkman riding Harley Davidson went viral on social media.

The video shared by Instagram user Amit Bhadana, shows the milkman leaving his house on a Harley Davidson. There are two milk canisters hanging on each side of the bike. He can be seen going around on the roads with the milk containers. Since the milkman's bike's license plate reads "Gujjar" rather than the registered number, it is unknown where he belongs from.

Amit Bhadana shared the video on December 18. So far, the video has been viewed 2.9 million times and has had several likes and comments. Many users were stunned by the video.

One user on Instagram said, "This a proud thing for all the milkmen." Another person wrote, "Brother, you are doing a great job, but helmet is to be put on your head. Not meant to be hanged on a box... Wear helmet also friends. "

A comment read, "When passion meets profession together."

A user named Nishant wrote, "When father says join family business, I'll gift you Harley."

"The only reason Harley left India..," read another comment.

An Instagram user called the milkman, "Harley milkson."



