Watch! Indore hotel owner dies of sudden heart attack while working out at gym

Indore's hotel owner died after suffering a heart attack while he was exercising at a gym. The victim, named Pradeep Raghuvanshi suddenly collapsed on the floor, gasping for breath, a viral CCTV video from the gym showed.

The CCTV footage recorded his final moments. In the video the man can be seen sweating after walking on the treadmill. He takes off his jacket, while feeling dizzy he tried to take support from a table kept nearby, but collapsed. The gym trainer and other people in the gym took him to the hospital.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The doctor at the hospital told India Today that a medical checkup must be done before people go for work out. “It is necessary for an older person to get a checkup done before working out. Nowadays, everyone has started going to the gym. But no protein should be taken without consulting a doctor,” he stated.

Speaking about Pradeep, the gym instructor said, "Pradeep Raghuvanshi is our old client and he used to come to the gym every day. Today, he suddenly suffered a heart attack, and everything was over within three minutes."

“Before going to the gym, one must definitely check his or her capacity. Don't go to the gym because someone else is. Otherwise, accidents may happen,” the instructor added.

Pradeep Raghuvanshi has a son and a daughter.

Last year comedian Raju Srivastav suffered a massive cardiac arrest while he on the treadmill. Even Raju was doing his routine exercise, and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down.

