WATCH! David Warner cries as he gets injured while celebrating 200 runs against South Africa

Australia vs South Africa: After decimating South Africa in the first test match, Australia is dominating them in the second match as well. Veteran opener David Warner hit 200 from 256 balls in his innings, with 16 fours and 2 sixes. On reaching his double century, David Warner jumped in joy, and went down on his knees to scream in celebration. But this didn't end well as he clutched the back of his thighs. Medical help was immediately called.

Warner, who was already suffering from cramps after batting throughout the innings, was then carried out of the field by his teammates as he was shedding a tear. He had to declare retired hurt.

This was David Warner's 100th Test match, and he created history as he became only the second batsman in history to score a 200 on his 100th Test, after former England skipper Joe Root's feat. Warner, with his century, has also become the second Australian after Ricky Ponting and the 10th batsman overall to achieve the three-figure mark in his 100th Test. It was his first Test century since January 2020.

At the end of Day 2, Australia is in a comfortable position at 386/3 and have already secured a lead of 197 runs.

Australia Test squad

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa Test squad

Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Khaya Zondo.



