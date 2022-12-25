Ind vs Ban 2nd Test: Ashwin, Iyer power India to win by 3 wickets, sweep series 2-0

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Thanks to R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer, India have won the second test against Bangladesh by three wickets. Ashwin (42 off 62) and Iyer (29 off 46) steered India to victory after forging a strong partnership of 71 runs for the 8th wicket. The Men in Blue were 45 for 4 at the end of Day 3.

Today, India lost J Unadkat, then Risabh Pant, and then Axar Patel, who was the highest score with 34 off 69 deliveries. After 7 were down, all eyes were on Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin.

For India, Shubham Gill scored 7 off 35 balls, KL Rahul 2 off 7, Cheteshwar Pujara 6 off 12, Virat Kohli 1 off 22, Rishabh Pant 9 off 13, and Unadkat 13 off16.

In the first innings, Bangladesh scored 227 and India 314. In the second, the Tigers could add only 231 leaving 145 for India to bag the game. However, the Men in Blue were in trouble ever since the game started. They lost the first four wickets only for 45 runs on Day 3.

For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan struck five wickets by giving just 36 runs in the first 15 overs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets (KL Rahul and Unadkat).

This was the second game of the two-match Test series. India were leading the series by winning the first match. With today's win, India clinched the series against Bangladesh.

SBI Group Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh called it a 'great win' by India.

"Despite a shambolic team selection, India wins. It’s time to drop quota based opening player from the team who is also the captain by default. Amazing to see how players like Kuldeep was dropped. Sheer shambolism! #INDvBAN," he tweeted.