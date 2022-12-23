IND vs BAN Test match: Fans demand KL Rahul’s ouster from all formats after Bangladesh failure 

Social media users were livid after KL Rahul failed to impress with his performance in the opening Test match against Bangladesh. Cricket fans questioned his place in the Indian cricket team and demanded his ouster from the Indian team.

A Twitter user wrote, “We fans demand the immediate removal of KL Rahul from every Indian squad. Will favouritism ever end in Indian cricket? As a fan it’s becoming hard to watch any game with KL Rahul involved in it. * Your every like means you also want KL Rahul dropped.”

We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every indian squad.

Will favouritism ever end in Indian cricket? As a fan it's becoming hard to watch any game with Kl Rahul involved in it.



*Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped.#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/18OMdhT2Zg — Passionate Fan (@Cricupdatesfast) December 23, 2022

Another social media user wrote, “Yes please, it’s really irritating to watch him play with continuous underperforming chances (sic),.... One undigestive comment from him was “we will try to play the aggressive way like England” … first play man (sic).”

Yes please, it’s really irritating to watch him play with continuous unperforming chances🙄, … one undigestive comment from him was “we will try to play the aggressive way as like England” … first play man🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼 — sunil sandy (@sunil19sandy) December 23, 2022

Another user chimed in and said that KL Rahul should take retirement from two formats and concentrate on one format instead. The user wrote, “Rahul should take retirement from two format to concentrate on one format. Useless cricketer, why to waste one position on young cricketer.”

Rahul @klrahul should take retirement from two format to concentrate on one format. Useless Cricketer, Why to waste one position on young cricketer — Bips K 🇮🇳 (@TwittBk_) December 23, 2022

Another user wrote, “KL Rahul is useless. Give me one good reason why he is in the squad. He should be dropped.”

KL Rahul is useless. Give me one good reason why he is in the squad. He should be dropped. #INDvsBangladesh — Harish Mohan (@harishm305) December 23, 2022 Some are white ball players, some are red ball players.



My man KL Rahul plays with the emotions of Indians. Consistent in all formats. pic.twitter.com/WpwCvdMokE — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) December 14, 2022

Apart from venting their frustration, cricket lovers also shared memes on Rahul’s disastrous performance. From reminiscing Shark Tank India Season 1 to the iconic Ravi Kishan meme, here are some memes shared by netizens

KL Rahul got out after scoring 10 runs off 45 balls and one four. Soon after KL Rahul got back to the pavilion, Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam got Shubman Gill’s wicket. The second innings of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh is on at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Bangladesh’s Chattogram. KL Rahul also failed to perform in the first innings of the second test at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Also read: IPL Auction 2023: Most Expensive Players In IPL History

Also read: KL Rahul to replace Rohit Sharma as captain in India's 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Also read: BCCI approves K L Rahul's 'personal leave' to marry Athiya Shetty next year: Report