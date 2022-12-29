Watch! Indian man in Canada uses Netflix trailers to create eye-catching resume for a job

Adityajit Shergill, a communications and brand management professional based in Canada, knew the exact resumé he needed when he came across a job opening to join the Netflix public relations team in Canada.

To make his CV standout, Shergill, who took to LinkedIn to speak about this, decided to make a compilation of Netflix trailers. Sharing the sample of his compilation, he wrote, "The best way to apply for a job to Netflix? Make a trailer of yourself using Netflix trailers. Well, that's what I thought."

Shergill relocated to Canada as a Permanent Resident in August 2022. In India, He worked for digital marketing company RepIndia while he was in India. Shergill handled accounts like Tinder, Burger King and Canon, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Shergill, who later gave an interview to the Canadian news outlet The Message, said that the idea behind using trailers came while he was watching the Netflix YouTube channel.

“I sat down, poured myself a coffee, and just watched all of them,” The Message quoted him. “Whenever I came across a sentence or a bit of dialogue I thought could contribute to the narrative, I made a note on an Excel sheet. I knew what I wanted to say—about why I selected Netflix, why I would be a good fit.”

Recently, the streaming giant reportedly discontinued the basic ad-free plan. As per reports, Netflix website no longer shows the basic ad-free plan on the website. The only options that are currently visible to people are Basic with ads, Standard, and Premium plans. Netflix rolled out the Basic with ads plan a couple of days ago, it could be hiding the ad-free plan to promote the newly launched plan.





Also read: Netflix plans to end password sharing; here's how and why

Also read: Year Ender 2022: OTTs showed there's a market for inclusive, less conventional films, shows