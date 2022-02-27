scorecardresearch
World's biggest plane 'Mriya' destroyed by Russia near Kyiv: Ukraine

"Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!" Ukraine's Foreign Minister said.

AN225 comprises a 32-wheel landing system. (Courtesy: @DmytroKulbea Twitter handle) AN225 comprises a 32-wheel landing system. (Courtesy: @DmytroKulbea Twitter handle)

The Ukrainan government on Sunday said that the world's biggest plane 'Mriya' was destroyed by Russia on an airfield near Kyiv.

Ukraine, which is facing a Russian attack on its territory, said on Twitter that it will rebuild the plane, Antonov AN225.

"We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine," the tweet said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also confirmed the development on Twitter. "Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!" he said.

Built by Ukrainian aircraft maker Antonov, AN225 can deadlift a weight of 600 tonnes versus 448 tonnes for the B747-8I and 548 tonnes for the A380-800. It comprises a 32-wheel landing system and can carry a full fuel payload of 3,00,000 kg over a maximum distance of 4,500 km.

Antonov, in a tweet, said that until AN-225 has been inspected by experts, it cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft.

