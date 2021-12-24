Year-Ender 2021: Best memes that will forever define this year

As 2021 draws to a close after surpassing the second COVID-19 wave and as we welcome the year 2022 with the Omicron threat lurking large, there were a lot of news points that kept the Internet talking. Paytm’s discount listing at the bourses, IRCTC stock split, ITC share spike and Apple iPhone 13 launch triggered a memefest on Twitter.

From Bernie Sanders’ mittens to Parag Agarwal becoming the CEO of Twitter, netizens seized every opportunity to let their hilarity shine via memes. Here are some of the top news points that set the Internet talking

PARAG AGARWAL BECOMES TWITTER CEO

In November this year, the IIT-Bombay alumni Parag Agarwal, who was associated with Twitter as a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) took over the reins of the microblogging giant as its new CEO after its founder Jack Dorsey announced a surprise exit from the role.

Soon after Parag Agarwal’s appointment as the CEO of the US-based microblogging site Twitter, Internet started sharing hilarious memes. And these memes ranged widely, from wondering whether Twitter will be renamed as 'Aggarwal Tweets' to saying that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will be the happiest person. Here are a few that made us smile.

PAYTM’S FLOP LISTING AT BSE, NSE

In November this year, digital payments company Paytm listed on the bourses. Soon after the listing, netizens were divided. While some users criticized Paytm for “taking away” their money, others shared rib-tickling memes. These reactions were triggered because Paytm’s initial public offer (IPO) could not rake in the moolah it promised.

IRCTC STOCK SPLIT

In October this year, shares of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) went on a roller coaster ride after the entity decided to share the revenue earned from convenience fee on e-ticketing with the Ministry of Railways on a 50:50 basis. This notification was, however, rolled back later as the Ministry of Railways withdrew the decision on the 50:50 sharing of convenience fee on e-ticketing on IRCTC.

However, prior to the Ministry of Railways withdrawing this notification, the IRCTC shares fluctuated quite a bit and, thus, triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

ITC SHARE SPIKE

In a rare event, shares of ITC went up 8 per cent and hit an intraday high of Rs 233.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 16. This fluctuation in the meme-favourite stock triggered a flurry of hilarious reactions on social media.

APPLE LAUNCHES POLISHING CLOTH, FOR RS 1,900

US tech giant Apple rolled out a cloth for cleaning the gadgets which costs Rs 1,900. Buyers can also purchase this cloth on an EMI of Rs 224 per month. Apple said this cloth is “made with soft, non-abrasive material” and can clean any Apple display including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. Apple had also shared a compatibility list for this cleaning cloth.

Soon after this became viral, netizens put to fore their skills at sarcasm. From reminiscing Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s Monisha to Tim Cook bhai apni purani ganji ka tukda Rs 1,900 mein bechna is not fair, here’s how the Internet reacted:

Monisha……your old fati T-shirt and Gamcha are too middle class, use the new Rs 1,900 polishing cloth to keep iPhone and MacBook shiny and dust free 😁 #applepolishingcloth on #sarabhaivssarabhai pic.twitter.com/xSE6Ln6s6o — Shibani Gharat (@ShibaniGharat) October 19, 2021 I can't afford to let my Apple polishing cloth get dirty if I clean something else with it. Tim cook bhai apni purani ganji ka tukda kaatke Rs. 1900 mein bechna is not fair 😓

Specifications toh bata dete konse gold ko kaatke banaya hai 🥲 — 𝐔𝐭𝐬𝐚𝐯 𝐃.  (@realutsavdoshi) October 20, 2021 #ApplePolishingCloth#Apple

Pic 1 : Apple Launch something worth of just rs 1900

Pic 2 : its a piece of cloth to clean apple devices pic.twitter.com/PtxwQwve5Y — Aman Saini (@sainiaman038) October 19, 2021 Are you kidding me? @Apple



2000 INR for a cloth? You guys are mad pic.twitter.com/j01UpIYDil — Pawan Kumar (@imthepk) October 19, 2021

APPLE IPHONE 13 LAUNCH

Apple released its latest iPhone 13 lineup coupled with Watch Series 7 and iPad on September 14 in a large-scale event. Soon after the first look of the all-new iPhone became public, the lack of innovation on part of Apple triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

Ranging from the age-old kidney as a mode of payment for Apple products meme to same but different, here’s now the Internet reacted to the Apple event:

BERNIE SANDERS’ MITTENS

Independent senator from US’ state of Vermont, Bernie Sanders took the mitten-clad look on the occasion of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. While Sanders decided to keep it warm for the American winter season, his look triggered a memefest on the Internet. Here's a look:

Sanders’ look was so loved and admired that it raised $1.8 million for charity via sales of merchandise featuring him wearing knit mittens and a parka earlier this year. After the look trended on the Internet for several days, an American woman Tobey King made a crochet doll resembling the Senator’s inauguration look.

‘PAWRI HO RAHI HAI’ TREND

In February this year, social media and everyone wanted to be a part of the ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend. Brands like Swiggy, Zomato, SBI, Oyo and Netflix decided to cash in on it with some fun posts. Organisations like PIB, Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police also utilised this fun trend to spread awareness against issues like fake news, partying late at night and the coronavirus crisis.

OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW OF THE FORMER ROYALS

The interview of ex-Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drew headlines not only for the startling revelations made about racism inside the Buckingham Palace, alluding to the conversations around the skin tone of their first-born son, Archie. During the course of this interview, Harry and Meghan also said that they were told that their son would not be made a prince and therefore was not provided with security because of his skin colour.

Prince Harry also said that he is relieved that he was able to protect his wife and children while Meghan said she regrets that she trusted the institution of the monarchy when they assured her that they would protect her from false media attacks. The royal couple's revelations, as expected, generated a tonne of reactions. Here are some that caught our eye:

