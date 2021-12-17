Year Ender 2021: Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman among top 5 music artists in India on Twitter

US-based social media giant Twitter released a list of the top musical moments that struck a chord with its Indian users in 2021. This list also featured India’s most tweeted about music artists. These included the Korean band BTS, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, composer AR Rahman, American pop sensation Taylor Swift and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story composer Armaan Malik.

The most retweeted tweet of 2021 was BTS’ tweet on race crimes against Asians in the US. “During a period in which we saw a rise in hate crimes against Asians, BTS put their influence and massive following to good use, sharing a powerful message in an effort to #StopAsianHate,” according to Twitter. BTS tweeted a condolence message in Korean and English for the bereaved families and also said that the group has their moments of discrimination as Asians as well.

“We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger. We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English,” the K-pop band wrote in the message. Other tweets featuring BTS were the hairstyle of its member Jimin and a selfie of his with a fellow band member.

Lata Mangeshkar had celebrated her 92nd birthday on September 28 this year. On this occasion, the Nightingale of India posted a heartwarming voice note for her listeners across age groups. In this voice note in Hindi, Mangeshkar can be heard thanking her listeners for sending across so many wishes, letters and pictures on the occasion of her birthday.

AR Rahman kept his fans hooked throughout the year. From sharing details about his directorial debut 99 Songs on Twitter Spaces to talking about converting one of his songs into an NFT. He tweeted, “I want to release the source track of “Phir se Ud Chala” from Rockstar (Hamsa) as an NFT. The proceeds will further benefit the Indian music community which suffered during the pandemic. What do you think?”

I want to release the source track of "Phir Se Ud Chala" from Rockstar (Hamsa) as an NFT. The proceeds will benefit the Indian music community which suffered during the pandemic. What do you think? — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 12, 2021

Armaan Malik teamed up with the famous K-pop star Eric Nam and music producer KSHMR for the song Echo while Taylor Swift kept social media buzzing with chartbusters like re-recordings of her albums Fearlesss and Red. Meanwhile, the most talked about hashtags related to music in India this year were #BTS, #BBMAsTopSocial, #iHeartAwards, #BLACKPINK and #ENHYPEN.

