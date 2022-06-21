Zerodha’s trading platform Kite faces connectivity issues; users vent on Twitter 

Online brokerage Zerodha reported connectivity issues on its flagship trading platform Kite via Cloudflare network on certain Internet service providers (ISPs). Zerodha confirmed the development in a tweet. It wrote, “We are getting reports of intermittent connectivity issues on Kite via the Cloudflare network for users on certain ISPs. In the meanwhile, please try using an alternate Internet connection.”

It further said, "Cloudflare (network transit, proxy, security provider) used by most of the internet businesses around the world, is having a global outage. If you are unable to use our websites or apps, please try switching to a different ISP as a different route may work."

We are getting reports of intermittent connectivity issues on Kite via the Cloudflare network for users on certain ISPs. We are taking this up with Cloudflare. In the meanwhile, please try using an alternate internet connection. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) June 21, 2022

Soon after the news went viral on Twitter, users shared screenshots of the Zerodha Kite platform. Some others also shared hilarious memes regarding the same. One of the users tagged Zerodha and wrote, “We are facing issues with operating Kite. This is not acceptable. Unable to login and already logged in account are unable to operate on bids and anything.”

Another user said that Zerodha was working fine for users having Reliance Jio. He wrote, “Zerodha users can migrate to Jio network where it’s working fine. Cloudflare network is unable to run Zerodha. Which includes Vodafone as well.”

According to downdetector.in, 56 per cent users reported issues in accessing the website, 33 per cent reported problems in accessing the app and 11 per cent users reported login-related issues.