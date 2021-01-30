Business Today
'Baby on the move!' Adorable video of toddler interrupting mom during live weather forecast goes viral

Work from home provided ABC7's weather broadcaster Leslie Lopez with the most adorable news blooper for 2021 as her 10-month old toddler walked in during her morning weather forecast from home

In the most adorable moment of levity, her 10-month old son Nolan crawls up to Lopez's leg as she is live on air

Work from home has become part and parcel of our lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Regular interruptions from kids or the pet during meetings and Zoom calls have become the norm for working parents. While some fret about it, some have embraced it as part of life.

This tweet by Hitt has garnered over 3,300 retweets and 35,800 likes so far. In the most adorable moment of levity, her 10-month old son Nolan crawls up to Lopez's leg as she is live on air. Lopez is seen handling this oh-so-cute interruption like a pro as she scoops the adorable toddler up for his little on-camera moment. "He walks now guys, so I've lost all control," she laughs.

The video went viral on social media in no time and users talked about "moms doing their thing".

