Brazilian brand stops production of Lord Ganesh shorts, removes ad

A Brazilian fashion clothes brand Jon Cotre has removed advertisements for its new line of shorts for women and men after receiving multiple complaints of sacrilege for using the image of Lord Ganesh in those ads.

The Sao Paulo-based company said that it has removed the ads from their website and it has also stopped manufacturing that line of shorts. "I apologise on behalf of the company for what happened. Our intention was never to 'trivialise' or offend," a spokeswoman for the firm said,reported WION.

India's ambassador to Brazil, Suresh Reddy spoke to Jon Cotre's owner regarding the issue. He explained the sensitivities related to using images of Lord Ganesh in ads, according to the Indian Embassy in Brazil.

After this, Jon Cotre immediately agreed to remove the images of Lord Ganesh and the line of shorts from their stores, the Indian embassy said in a statement.

Earlier, Rajan Zed, a Hindu cleric based in the US state of Nevada, had demanded that Jon Cotre offer an apology for "deeply trivialising" one the most revered god of Hinduism, a religion which is followed by 1.2 billion people around the world. "Lord Ganesh was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one's thighs, hips, groin, buttocks, genitals and pelvis," Zed had said in a statement.

Zed had also said the inappropriate use of Hindu deities, symbols or icons for commercial purposes hurt the sentiments of devotees. "Clothing companies should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege and ridiculing entire communities," he added.

Also Read: 'Sanskrit made sense': Indian-origin doc takes oath as New Zealand MP in Sanskrit

Also Read: Landline users will have to add '0' before dialling mobile number from January 1