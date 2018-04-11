Algerian military plane crashes near capital, more than 100 feared dead

An Algerian military plane with more than 100 military personnel onboard crashed near Algiers. According to reports, the incident happened near the military base Boufarik. The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

Although initially no casualties were confirmed, the Algerian state radio said that more than 100 people were dead. "There are more than 100 deaths. We can't say exactly how many at this point,'' Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency, told The Associated Press.

According to reports, the flight had just taken off from Boufarik and was scheduled to make a layover in Tindouf, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco.

As visible in the footage, black smoke is emanating from the crash site, while emergency services officers stand next to it.

Dozens reportedly killed after military plane crashes into a residential area in #Algeria pic.twitter.com/9F59j76kr9 - Press TV (@PressTV) April 11, 2018

According to a Defense Ministry statement, the cause of the crash remains unclear and an investigation has been initiated. The crash of the Soviet-designed Il-76 military transport plane happened in an agricultural zone with no residents, Achour mentioned.

(With agency reports)