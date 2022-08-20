Bridgerton star Phoebe shares pics of Taj Mahal, Humayun's Tomb from India trip

Phoebe Dynevor, known for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix period drama series’ season one of Bridgerton, recently shared several throwback images from her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Humayun's Tomb in Delhi.

Dynevor shared these pictures on Instagram, which also include her other travel photos from the past two months when the actress visited India to shoot a web series.

Sharing the pictures from her trip on Instagram, the actress wrote, “A few from the past couple of months. Cairo to Delhi to Seoul. What a beautiful ride. Excited for you to see what we’ve made.”

The Bridgerton star’s post received a lot of love from fans and friends, including Maria Bakalova who commented with a red heart emoji on the same post.

Simone Ashley, the lead actor of Bridgerton season 2, also replied to her post saying, “She’s flying,” along with a heart emoticon.

Apart from the Taj Mahal, Dynevor's Insta post also include other pictures from her visit like the Great Sphinx of Giza, the Pyramids in Egypt and The Pyramid of Djoser among others. There are also a few snaps of food she had during the tour.

Dynevor shot to fame after playing the character of Daphne Bridgerton, the Duchess of Bridgerton and then Hastings in the hit Netflix show. The actress played the role of eldest daughter in the Bridgerton family who goes on to marry Regé-Jean Page’s character Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

She had also made a comeback in the second season and played a major role in guiding her onscreen brother Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony Bridgerton in seeking a wife.